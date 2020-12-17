Netflix to pay for 10 emerging UK filmmakers to create their own documentary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Netflix has said it will pay for 10 emerging filmmakers in the UK to create a documentary.

Successful applicants will each be given a budget of between £20,000 and £40,000 to make their film.

The films, which will be between eight and 12 minutes long, will later be shown on Netflix’s UK social media accounts.

The brief for candidates is “Britain’s not boring and here’s a story”, Netflix said.

Kate Townsend, Netflix’s director of original documentaries, said: “We’re really excited to open up this opportunity to ambitious documentary filmmakers in the UK.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never picked up a camera before, we want to encourage anyone with a great story to tell to go for it.

“We are on the hunt for the bravest, wittiest, most surprising stories out there and we can’t wait to see what you’ve got.”

The scheme is open for people with limited filmmaking experience.

Entries open in January (Danny Lawson/PA)

The 10 successful applicants will work with Netflix and professionals in the industry while making their films.

Entries are open from January 4 to 31.

To apply, the aspiring filmmakers will have to submit a one-sentence log line summarising their idea, a short synopsis and a creative statement about their film.

Further details of how to apply can be found at netflixdocfund.co.uk.