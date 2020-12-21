Channel 4 reveals which programmes attracted record viewing figures in 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Channel 4 has enjoyed record viewing figures this year for a number of its programmes, including The Great British Bake Off and Gogglebox.

The Great British Bake Off had its biggest ever Channel 4 audience when 11.5 million people tuned in to watch the final.

Gogglebox also achieved its biggest ever audience – an average of 6.5 million – while Friday Night Dinner also set a new record with an average of 4.3 million viewers per episode.

Celebrity SAS (4.2 million), 24 Hours In Police Custody (3.8 million), Escape To The Chateau (3.4 million) and Taskmaster (3 million) also attracted their largest ever average audiences.

Channel 4 has grown its share of all audiences (John Walton/PA)

Ian Katz, Channel 4’s director of programmes, said: “2020 has been an exceptionally challenging year for our nation but I’m pleased that, as a public service broadcaster, we’ve not just provided trusted news and information, but responsive content to help viewers through the hard times and more than a bit of escapist entertainment to provide a glimmer of joy in these rather grim times.

“Crucially, at a time when more people have been watching television and streaming services, I’d proud that Channel 4 has grown its share of all audiences – particularly with young viewers – and seen record growth in our digital viewing on All 4.”

In 2020 Channel 4 also increased its viewing share among 16 to 34-year-olds by 9% compared with last year.

Online streaming on All 4 also hit a record high for Channel 4, rising to 12.5% of all Channel 4 viewing this year.

Dave Cameron, chief product officer at Channel 4, said: “All 4 is the best it’s ever been, winning recognition from viewers and industry alike for its unrivalled breadth and depth of content that has satisfied viewers’ changing needs during a period of huge demand this year – resulting in this record performance.”