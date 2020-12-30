Bridgerton stars model outfits by up-and-coming designers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Netflix has partnered with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to commission up-and-coming designers to create regency garments inspired by its new hit series Bridgerton.

The period drama, starring Phoebe Dynevor as the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut on to Regency

London’s marriage market, has been celebrated for its vibrant outfits by costume designer Ellen Mirojnick.

Phoebe Dynevor and Adjoa Andoh wearing Aurelie Fontan (Amber Pinkerton)

BFC scholars Aurelie Fontan, Edward Mendoza and Shanti Bell, have been mentored by designer Richard Quinn to create period outfits inspired by the series, which have been modelled by its stars Dynevor, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh and Golda Rosheuvel, and photographed by Amber Pinkerton.

Coughlan and Rosheuvel can be seen wearing gowns by Mendoza, Jessie and Dynevor wear outfits by Bell and Dynevor and Andoh sport creations by Fontan.

Nicola Coughlan and Golda Rosheuvel wearing Edward Mendoza (Amber Pinkerton)

Gemma Juviler, commercial director of the British Fashion Council said:

“This year has been one of the hardest for the British fashion industry.

“We are delighted to partner with Netflix to support our talented designers to work on one of the biggest shows of the year – Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor and Claudia Jessie wearing Shanti Bell (Amber Pinkerton)

“This collaboration with Netflix illustrates the vital position fashion plays in television, the actors’ characters were brought to life by our scholars’ beautifully designed looks for the campaign shoot.

“Richard Quinn, awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2018, has also played an instrumental part in mentoring the scholars during the design process – demonstrating the power of BFC’s network and the importance of education in this partnership.”