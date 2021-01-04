Monday, January 4th 2021 Show Links
Josie Gibson aims to slim down to keep up with toddler son

by Press Association
January 4, 2021, 12:03 am
Josie Gibson said she put on weight during the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Josie Gibson has said she wants to lose weight and get fit enough to chase her young son around, as she revealed she wants to drop from a size 18 to 12.

The This Morning star, 35, has joined WW (formerly Weight Watchers) as a new ambassador and launched its #ResolutionsRewritten campaign, because son Reggie-James, two, is getting “faster by the day”.

She told the PA news agency: “I’ve got up to a size 18 now and I just need to do something about it before it gets really out of control.

