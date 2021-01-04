Josie Gibson aims to slim down to keep up with toddler son

Josie Gibson has said she wants to lose weight and get fit enough to chase her young son around, as she revealed she wants to drop from a size 18 to 12.
The This Morning star, 35, has joined WW (formerly Weight Watchers) as a new ambassador and launched its #ResolutionsRewritten campaign, because son Reggie-James, two, is getting “faster by the day”.
She told the PA news agency: “I’ve got up to a size 18 now and I just need to do something about it before it gets really out of control.
