Jess Wright says coronavirus has ‘ripped through’ her family

Jess Wright has said coronavirus has “ripped through” her family.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 35, urged her followers on Instagram to follow Covid-19 guidelines and “check on loved ones regularly”.

In a social media post, she wrote: “COVID has ripped through my family in the past month & it has been absolutely horrendous.

(Ian West/PA)

“Please stay safe everyone, stay home, wear masks & also check on loved ones regularly.

“The fight isn’t over for us yet, we are taking every day as it comes and praying a lot.”

She said people should “remember” to think about their mental health, adding it is “super important”.

(Ian West/PA)

Wright added: “With so much uncertainty, we need to support each other through this & build each other up.

“Sending love & I guess, luck to everyone at the minute.

“An even bigger thank you to the NHS for everything have have done & are doing, our real true heroes.”

Last week, Wright said the festive period had ended with her “away from my loved ones because they’re either in hospital or at home with an awful virus”.