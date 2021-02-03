Daisy Edgar-Jones praises Normal People co-star after Golden Globes nomination

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has praised her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal after being nominated for an award at the Golden Globes.

The actress was shortlisted in the best actress in a limited series category for her role as Marianne in the hit programme.

Edgar-Jones said she is “in absolute shock” after being nominated for the award.

She added: “It’s also been one of the biggest privileges of my life to have worked across from Paul Mescal, I was blown away every day by his generosity and incredible talent.”

The nomination “truly means the world”, she said, adding: “I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to play a character as complex, spiky, deep and wonderful as Marianne”.

Normal People, which was adapted from the Sally Rooney novel of the same name, focuses on the on-off relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, who is played by Mescal, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

Mescal praised Edgar-Jones for her nomination, saying he “could not be prouder of my friend” in a post on Instagram.

He added that he was “unbelievably proud of this show and everyone who worked on it”.

Normal People was BBC iPlayer’s most popular series of 2020 after it was streamed more than 62 million times, the BBC previously revealed.