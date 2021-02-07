Melanie C joining The Voice Kids as a coach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Melanie C is to replace Paloma Faith as a coach on The Voice Kids.

The Spice Girl, 47, will join McFly’s Danny Jones, Will.i.am and Pixie Lott on the panel for the forthcoming fifth series.

Faith is stepping back from the ITV show as she is in the final stages of pregnancy with her second child.

Paloma Faith (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Host Emma Willis will also be returning as a new batch of singers, aged seven to 14, take to the stage in a bid to impress the panel and get the show’s trademark red chairs turning.

Melanie C said: “I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year.

“I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and spice things up.”

In September last year, Faith announced she was pregnant once again after a “struggle” involving six rounds of IVF treatment.

The London-born singer already shares a daughter with her long-term boyfriend, the French artist Leyman Lahcine.

Host Emma Willis (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Addressing Melanie C’s arrival on the show, Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am said: “I’m looking forward to returning to my red chair and listening out for more kids with incredible voices.

“A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice.

“What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?”

Jones added: “It’s great to be getting going on another series of The Voice Kids and I’m chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang.

“Every year when I think the talent can’t be topped I find myself blown away by the new up-and-coming kids.

“I’m looking forward to discovering some brand new little superstars, it’s also a mission of mine to catch up with Pixie’s winning streak.”

Pixie Lott said: “It’s great to be heading back into the studio for a new series of The Voice Kids.

“I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it’s such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more.”

The fifth series will air over the festive period.