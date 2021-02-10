Harvey Price announced as Mencap ambassador

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harvey Price has said he hopes to be “a voice for young people like me” as he was announced as an ambassador for the charity Mencap.

Price, 18, who is the son of TV star Katie Price, was born with septo-optic dysplasia, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism and a learning disability.

He plans to use his new position as ambassador for the learning disability charity to help educate people and tackle stigma and online bullying.

Katie Price with her children Junior (left), Harvey and Princess in 2014 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

He said: ““I am so happy to be a Mencap ambassador.

“I want to do good things with the charity like stop online trolling and be a voice for young people like me.

“I can’t wait!”

His mother Katie added: “Now Harvey is 18, he is becoming a man and growing in confidence and independence.

“It has been Harvey’s dream to be a role model to young people with complex needs across the UK, and to use his profile to raise awareness.

“I am thrilled that Harvey has become an ambassador for Mencap.

“Mencap does fantastic work campaigning against inequalities, supporting people to live the lives they want to and bringing about change in attitudes towards people like my son.

“I am so proud to see him take on this role and I can’t wait to see what he will achieve with Mencap.”

Price, who is in a priority group for the clinically vulnerable, recently went to hospital after suffering a reaction to the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Thank you for all your kind messages and best wishes for Harvey, he is home, safe and well. pic.twitter.com/oYYsYkhl83 — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) February 7, 2021

However, his mother later said he was “home and he’s safe and he’s on form” after he was taken to hospital with a high temperature.

A documentary about the TV personality’s experiences of raising her son, titled Harvey And Me, aired in January.

I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that Katie Price: Harvey and Me has had 4.2 million views to date! Thank you all so much! If you missed it you can catch the full documentary now on @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/jNlhGRfrvu — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) February 2, 2021

Edel Harris, chief executive of Mencap, said: “We are delighted to welcome Harvey Price as our ambassador.

“Harvey is already doing some great work to tackle online bullying and raise awareness of what life is like when you have a learning disability.

“We are pleased to be working with him to help increase the visibility of people with a learning disability across the media and society to help transform attitudes and to do our bit to ensure that the UK is the best place in the world to live for people with a learning disability.

“We look forward to unveiling our exciting plans with Harvey very soon.”