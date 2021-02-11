RuPaul’s Drag Race UK announces reality TV star for Snatch Game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reality TV star Gemma Collins will join RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to take part in the Snatch Game.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 40, also known as “The GC”, will appear in next week’s episode of the BBC Three series.

The Snatch Game challenge sees the drag queens dress up and impersonate famous faces.

Gemma Collins attending the National Television Awards 2019 held at the O2 Arena, London

Collins said: “Babes. I absolutely love this show. I love the girls. I love the glitter. I love it all. And I love RuPaul. Iconic.”

She will join RuPaul judge Michelle Visage for the Snatch Game.

Last year drag queen Cheryl Hole impersonated Collins when the queens tackled the challenge.

The queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK taking part in the Snatch Game during the first series (BBC/Guy Levy/PA)

Singer Jessie Ware will also be on the judging panel alongside Alan Carr and Visage.

The first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, which aired last year, was won by The Vivienne.

The Vivienne, from Liverpool, beat runner-up Divina De Campo, in a lip-sync battle to I’m Your Man by Wham! to claim the crown.

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK arrive on BBC Three and on BBC iPlayer from 7pm every Thursday.