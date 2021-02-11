Gemma Collins thanks family and friends following Piers Morgan interview

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gemma Collins has thanked her friends and family for “standing by me through the highs and lows” after reflecting on her life and career during Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

The reality star thanked Morgan for being “so kind and understanding” during her appearance on his ITV show.

During the programme Collins looked back on her experience of social media abuse, body confidence issues and problems in her personal relationships.

She also discussed her path to becoming a celebrity and her future career plans, saying she hopes to work as an actress.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Collins, 40, also revealed she was once on the receiving end of a tirade from a member of the public in front of her mother.

She told the programme: “It was so embarrassing once, I was taking my mum for lunch, a van pulled up and they started abusing me.

“It wasn’t for me – I felt so hurt that that happened in front of my mum.”

After the programme aired, she wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Piers Morgan for being so kind and understanding behind the GC facade there is just a girl from Romford with big dreams !!!

“Everyone can do it you just need to believe.

“Thank you to all my family and friends for standing by me through the highs and lows.

“The journey continues…. the only way is up.”

Fascinating to see Twitter change its mind about @missgemcollins during Life Stories – from cruel mindless abuse to grudging admiration and then a lot of praise for her honesty and candour. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2021

Morgan said in a social media post it had been “fascinating to see Twitter change its mind about Gemma Collins during Life Stories”.

He added the conversation had moved “from cruel mindless abuse to grudging admiration and then a lot of praise for her honesty and candour”.