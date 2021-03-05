Daisy Ridley reveals what she did to keep busy during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has revealed she did a training course on how to be a doula during lockdown.

A doula is someone who is not medically trained but helps women and families through pregnancy, labour and birth.

She told The Graham Norton Show: “It was a really amazing thing to do and so beautiful. It was great, but I’m not actually going to do it.”

Daisy Ridley during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The actress, 28, added: “But I would love to support someone have a baby.”

She also spoke about her upcoming film Chaos Walking, which sees her star alongside Spider-Man Tom Holland in Doug Liman’s big screen adaptation of author Patrick Ness’s dystopian young adult novel series.

Recalling some frightening moments during filming, Ridley said: “There are two times when I thought I might die in water – one was during the film’s river scene and one was in a theme park in Prague – both times the water was really fast, and I inhaled it. It was really scary.”

The film follows Todd Hewitt (Holland) as he discovers Viola (Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash-lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared.

British star Ridley was catapulted to fame with her role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with the last film The Rise Of Skywalker released in 2019.

Chiwetel Ejiofor also appears on the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

Asked if she misses the films, she said: “I actually feel grown up now that I am doing other things. It’s so nice.”

She joins Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and singer Imelda May on Norton’s show.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.45pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.