Davina McCall: My daughter cried after I kissed David Tennant on Comic Relief

Davina McCall has said the last time she hosted the television show for Comic Relief alongside David Tennant her daughter was in “tears” after she kissed the actor.

At the end of the 2009 fundraiser, the television presenter said she would donate £50 to charity if she could kiss Tennant.

The actor said he would have done it for £5 and the programme ended with the pair locking lips.

David Tennant (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tennant and McCall will also be hosting alongside comedian Sir Lenny Henry, singer Alesha Dixon and presenter Paddy McGuinness.

Ahead of the 2021 programme, McCall said: “Hosting with Lenny is always a dream and the last time I hosted with David Tennant, I had such a great evening.

“When I got home, I had to explain to my daughter, who was in tears, how I ended up snogging Doctor Who.”

Sir Lenny said this year’s Comic Relief will be “a bit different” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Lenny Henry (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

He added: “We all need cheering up, and of course we want to raise as much money as possible for people who really need it in the UK and around the world, but we also want to make you smile and bring you some laughter on March 19.”

The show will feature clips from television programmes including The Vicar Of Dibley, Staged and Top Gear.

Jack Whitehall’s Zoom Meeting will see the comedian host a Comic Relief video call with guests including fellow comedian Guz Khan and actresses Olivia Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy.

BBC shows Normal People and Fleabag will also join forces in a clip for the programme.

Comic Relief 2021 airs on Friday March 19 from 7pm on BBC One.