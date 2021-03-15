Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagreve shares baby news

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagreve has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

She told Hello! magazine she is also planning to get married to her partner Luke Bennett next year in her home country of France.

Lagreve said she is “so happy” to be having a child.

She told the magazine: “I grew up knowing I wanted to be a mum so I’m very happy and relaxed with being pregnant.

“The baby will be with me in the kitchen from the day it’s born.

“We are so happy to be having a summer baby and the due date is on Luke’s birthday – it feels like it’s meant to be.”

Lagreve, who starred in the Great British Bake Off in 2018, said she wants to raise her child to be bilingual.

“That is one of the best gifts we can give them, so we’re going to work hard at it,” she said.

“I’d like the baby to be French speaking at home and then use English outside the home.

“Luke is doing really well with his learning, too.”

Lagreve added it will be “nice” to have the child at her wedding.

“All of my best friends are either pregnant or just had a baby so their children will be there too – I’m going to need lots of nannies on the day!”

Read the full story in Hello! magazine, out now.