Eamonn Holmes ‘making progress’ in dealing with chronic pain

Eamonn Holmes has said he has made “progress” in dealing with his chronic pain.

The television presenter, 61, said on Thursday he had gone to hospital in an effort to find out what was causing “pain like I’ve never experienced in my life”.

On Saturday he said he had done a physio session.

First physio session of the day finished . Best one yet . Feel like progress happening . Energy really flowing . Let's hope it stays that way 🙏 — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) April 3, 2021

“Best one yet. Feel like progress happening. Energy really flowing. Let’s hope it stays that way,” he tweeted.

Holmes added: “My pain hasn’t gone away but understandably and unluckily for me the professionals who analyse and diagnose are on an Easter break.

“So to everyone, Twitter community, Family and friends who are asking ‘What’s Wrong?’ unfortunately I won’t know until middle of next week.”

Holmes previously said he had suffered from “variations” of chronic pain “for years”.