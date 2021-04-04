Kate Garraway says there is ‘lots to hope for’ despite her husband’s illness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kate Garraway has said there is “lots to hope for” as she marked her second Easter without her husband, who is in hospital.

Former political adviser Derek Draper, 53, was admitted in March last year with coronavirus symptoms.

Marking Easter Sunday on Instagram, television presenter Garraway said it is “so hard that it’s the second we’ve lived through in Lockdown/restrictions and ofcourse our second without Derek home with us”.

“But he is still here so we have so much to give thanks for and there’s lots to hope for isn’t there,” she added.

“Our day started with sun shining and our wonderful neighbour who we call ‘Cakesuzy’ bringing round the most amazing #easter cake ever she had made herself!!”

Last month ITV broadcast Finding Derek, a documentary exploring Draper’s illness and its impact on his family.