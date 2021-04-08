Get fit outdoors for ‘that little bit of grit’, says Bear Grylls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bear Grylls has urged the public to get fit outdoors and enjoy “that little bit of grit” as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The adventurer and TV star, 46, is calling on those who have neglected their health during the most recent lockdown to explore the opportunities of a “fresher exercise environment”.

Outdoor group exercise is now permitted, although gyms are still not due to open until April 12, and indoor group exercise is not allowed until May 17 at the earliest.

Bear Grylls is urging people to explore the opportunities of a ‘fresher exercise environment’ (Be Military Fit/PA)

Be Military Fit (BMF), an outdoor fitness company mainly led by former or serving members of the British Armed Forces, is running a six-week plan to help people take advantage of the “unique window”.

Former SAS serviceman and Chief Scout Grylls, joint owner and face of the company, is pictured taking part in an outdoor session using kettlebells.

He said: “There is a 40-day window, subject to continued reduction in Covid infection rates, between the reopening of organised outdoor fitness and the return to group classes in gyms.

Grylls took part in an outdoor session using kettlebells (Be Military Fit/PA)

“I am reaching out to the seven million gymgoers who enjoy group exercise to use that closure period to get active outdoors.

“I am also calling on the 40 million citizens who have not yet joined a gym to test the positive impact that a fresher exercise environment brings.

“Training outside is going to be better for your physical and mental health. You get the fresh air, the vitamin D and that little bit of grit.”

Grylls said training outside was better for physical and mental health (Be Military Fit/PA)

BMF chairman Chris St George said: “We are actively seeking partnerships with entrepreneurs and fitness professionals to mobilise hundreds of new training locations across the country.

“We encourage our partners to be innovative and find under-utilised green spaces or urban locations including parks, beaches, sports clubs, car parks, rooftops and railway arches.”

Elsewhere, BMF has also been working with the British Army to improve the pass rate of women and people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in Army fitness selection tests.