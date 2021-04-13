BBC confirms rescheduled timing of MasterChef final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The final of BBC One’s MasterChef will air on Wednesday night after being postponed following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The final episode of the popular cooking series was due to be broadcast on Friday but the BBC suspended its schedule across BBC One, BBC Two and the News channel to air segments about the senior royal who died aged 99.

It will now be shown at 8pm on BBC One.

Tom Rhodes, Mike Tomkins and Alexina Anatole will compete to be crowned champion in the episode.

Announcing the new air date, the BBC Press Office wrote on Twitter: “The #MasterChef final will now be shown tomorrow night at 8pm on

@BBCOne with @JohnTorode1 and @GreggAWallace.”

The BBC has received more than 100,000 complaints about its coverage of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh after it cleared its schedules to cover the story, according to The Sun.