Sally Wainwright to write highway robbery adventure series for Disney+

Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright will pen a “swashbuckling adventure series” about a highway robber for Disney+.

Set in the 18th century, The Ballad of Renegade Nell will be produced by Lookout Point, the company behind her hit show about Anne Lister.

The show will follow Nell Jackson, who is framed for murder and forced into a life of highway robbery, along with her two orphaned sisters Roxanne and George.

Wainwright created Gentleman Jack, starring Suranne Jones (Jay Brooks/BBC)

Disney said: “Aided by a plucky little spirit called Billy Blind, Nell realises that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason, a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined, a reason that goes right up to Queen Anne and beyond, to the struggle for power raging across the battlefields of Europe.”

The show is one of a trio of UK original series announced by Disney+ following the news David Beckham will front a football docuseries for the streaming service.

Joining it will be Culprits, a dark and funny series created and directed by J Blakeson, following what happens after a heist when members of the crew have gone their separate ways but are being targeted by a killer one by one.

Also announced is Extraordinary, written by Emma Moran, a comedy about a young, self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her.

Culprits and Extraordinary will both be part of the Star entertainment strand on the streaming service, while The Ballad of Renegade Nell will be part of the Disney strand.

Liam Keelan, vice president of original content at Disney+, said: “These three outstanding titles represent exactly where we want to be with our commissioning strategy for Disney and Star – projects of scale, originality and with top talent attached.

“This is just the beginning of a concerted push to bring the best ideas and storytellers to the service, appealing to audiences both here in the UK and across the globe.”

Johanna Devereaux, director of scripted content, added: “It is a pleasure and a privilege to be working with these exceptional writers and producers.

“The Walt Disney Company is deeply committed to supporting diverse, ambitious storytelling from renowned creators and brand new voices, and we are thrilled to welcome Sally, J, Emma, and their outstanding producing teams to Disney+.”