H’s identity revealed in Line Of Duty series finale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

H’s identity has finally been revealed in the series finale of Line Of Duty.

DCI Ian Buckells, played by actor Nigel Boyle, was revealed as the mystery character in Sunday’s episode of the BBC One police drama.

The future of anti-corruption unit AC-12 was also left hanging in the balance at the end of the episode.

DCI Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle (World Productions)

Viewers have reacted on social media to the revelation

Some were disappointed with the reveal of H’s identity.

“Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey. I did not wait 10 YEARS FOR THAT ENDING,” one viewer wrote.

TV presenter Piers Morgan labelled the ending “a tad underwhelming”.

Definately a tad underwhelming. #LineofDutyFinale — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 2, 2021

However, others were more positive.

“Good job of wrapping it up but also leaving it relatively open to continue,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another added: “I actually really enjoyed that episode. Series 7 announcement ASAP please.”

Line Of Duty, which first aired in 2012, has been a ratings hit for the BBC, pulling in millions of viewers.

Line Of Duty’s penultimate episode earned an average of 11 million viewers and 51.7% of the audience share, according to the broadcaster.

A seventh series of the hit drama has not yet been announced.

Line of Duty 6 🎬🥰 pic.twitter.com/D0OEwEsSyB — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) May 2, 2021

Vicky McClure, who plays DI Kate Fleming in the series, said in a tweet on Sunday the support for the programme “has been unreal”.

She added: “It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to be a part of Line Of Duty, not just because of the success of the show but the life long friendships we’ve all gained.”

Her co-star Martin Compston added on Twitter he hoped the programme will “deliver an ending you all deserve”.