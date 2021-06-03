Vick Hope: Bafta TV awards will reflect the small screen’s importance this year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vick Hope has said this year’s Bafta television awards will reflect a year when the small screen has been “more important than ever”.

The television and radio presenter is hosting coverage from the red carpet alongside Stacey Dooley before Sunday’s ceremony.

Holograms of fans and stars who cannot attend the awards in person will be beamed onto the red carpet.

Stacey Dooley (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Hope, 31, said fans will “basically be there” thanks to the technology.

She added that she and Dooley will be able to talk to the virtual crowd, who can “soak in all the action and see what’s going on”.

“I think it should be pretty cool. I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

“It’ll feel so nice to be back on the red carpet and to be dressed up and to have the glam and all the action.”

Discussing the awards, Hope said they will reflect “a year when TV has been, I think, more important than ever”.

Vick Hope (Ian West/PA)

She added: “It reflects the fact that this is what’s brought us together, and we’re going to continue to let it bring us together.”

People have been “so isolated” during the pandemic, Hope said, adding: “But actually TV has kept us informed. It’s kept us entertained.

“It’s made us laugh, it’s connected us. It’s been a companion, it’s been solace and there’s been so many moments that we’ve shared, even though we’re not there together and I think that’s really special.

“So I think this year will really reflect that.”

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leads the nominations for this year’s awards, where it is in the running for 15 gongs.

The Crown, Gangs Of London, I Hate Suzie and Save Me Too are also among the shows to have been nominated for prizes.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday on BBC One.