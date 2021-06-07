Kay Burley returns to Sky News after six-month suspension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sky News presenter Kay Burley has returned to work after being suspended for six months for breaking Covid-19 rules.

The journalist said it was “great to be back” as she introduced Monday morning’s show, featuring interviews with former prime minister Gordon Brown, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees and shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy.

Burley was suspended from the channel in December after making “a big mistake” and “pulling” her colleagues into breaking coronavirus restrictions while celebrating her 60th birthday at a restaurant in London, which was then in Tier 2 restrictions.

Starting the broadcast at 7am, she said: “Hello everybody, it is great to be back. It is seven o’clock here in the UK. Welcome wherever you’re watching us around the world. Let’s crack on.”

She added: “Rebellion brewing over foreign aid cuts – does the Prime Minister face defeat? I will ask one of his own MPs, David Davis, who’s joined that rebellion, as well as the shadow foreign secretary, Lisa Nandy, and, from the Government today, Solicitor General Lucy Frazer. Plus we will speak to former prime minister Gordon Brown about Covid and the G7.”

Shortly before returning to screens, Burley posted a video from the Sky News studio in which she detailed the “busy day” ahead.

Boris Johnson wants the world vaccinated by the end of 2022. But former PM @GordonBrown says a "wing and a prayer" won't be enough to get the job done. RC#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/dm6YJWMVho — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) June 7, 2021

Following an internal review in December, Sky News found that “a small number of Sky News staff attended a social event in London” where Covid-19 guidelines were breached.

It said: “All those involved regret the incident and have apologised. Everyone at Sky News is expected to comply with the rules and the company takes breaches like this very seriously indeed.”

The channel’s political editor, Beth Rigby, and correspondent Inzamam Rashid were also both taken off air for three months following the review.

Burley, who presents a daily breakfast show on Sky News, has grilled politicians on lockdown throughout the pandemic.