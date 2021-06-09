Tan France to host Queer Icons podcast

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Queer Eye star Tan France is to host a podcast which “highlights and celebrates LGBTQIA+ icons from across the world”.

The fashion designer and TV star, 38, will host Tan France’s Queer Icons, an eight-part Audible Originals podcast.

Each episode will focus on a different name, and experts will “offer insightful commentary drawing on their own experiences and background”, Audible said.

France said: “Queer Icons has given me the opportunity to explore some truly inspirational individuals from all walks of life, and across the globe – from the worlds of fashion and music through to science and politics.

“The LGBTQIA+ community undeniably wouldn’t be where it is today without these icons, so it’s a privilege to be bringing these previously untold stories to life through this powerful new series, an ultimate celebration of queer culture worldwide.”

In April, France – who is originally from Doncaster but now lives in the US – announced he and his partner Rob will become parents this year.

He married Rob, an illustrator, in 2007.

In his 2019 memoir, Naturally Tan, France recalled the racism he encountered growing up and his difficulty being accepted as a gay Muslim man.

Alongside co-stars Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness, he became part of the “fab five” to front the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye in 2018.

Tan France’s Queer Icons is available to download from June 10 on www.audible.uk/queericons. It is free for Audible members or with Audible’s 30-day trial.