Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Everything you need to know about Jodie Whittaker as she quits Doctor Who

By Press Association
July 29, 2021, 3:08 pm
Jodie Whittaker at the 2011 National Movie Awards (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Whittaker at the 2011 National Movie Awards (Ian West/PA)

Before she became the first female star of Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker was best known for appearing as the mother of murdered Danny Latimer in hit ITV drama Broadchurch.

Already a recognisable face to millions of TV fans, the Yorkshire-born actress, 39, became a household name after being cast as the beloved time traveller in the long-running sci-fi series.

Born in June 1982 in the village of Skelmanthorpe near Huddersfield, Whittaker dreamed of becoming an actress as a teenager.

Jodie Whittaker interview
Jodie Whittaker is the first woman to play the Doctor (Sophie Mutevelian/BBC)

After leaving school at 16, she completed a Btec in performing arts before attending Guildhall School of Music and Drama alongside Hayley Atwell and Michelle Dockery, who also went on to acting success.

Whittaker also met her husband, American actor Christian Contreras, at Guildhall. They married in 2008 and had their first child in 2015.

A keen footballer and squash player as a youngster, Whittaker is an avid cricket fan and her father was formerly president of Huddersfield Cricket League.

BAFTA Awards 2010 – After Show Party – London
Whittaker and husband Christian Contreras (Ian West/PA)

She left drama school in 2005 for a part in Storm at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre, and subsequently won her first film role in Venus, alongside Peter O’Toole in 2006.

Big screen roles that followed included the St Trinian’s remake, with close friend Gemma Arterton, comedy horror film Attack The Block, and Good, alongside Lord Of The Rings star Viggo Mortensen.

On TV, Whittaker had a leading role in an episode of the first series of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror in 2011 and in supernatural period drama Marchlands before landing the role of Beth Latimer in Broadchurch.

She also took on the lead in BBC medical drama Trust Me as a nurse pretending to be a doctor, and had a major role in Paddy Considine’s boxing film Journeyman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal