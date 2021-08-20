Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Liberty and Jake make a decision over their Love Island future

By Press Association
August 20, 2021, 10:21 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 10:41 pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Love Island’s Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have decided to walk out of the villa together after breaking up days before the final of the ITV2 show.

The couple, who spent the majority of the series together, split during Thursday’s episode after Liberty broke down in tears as she questioned their suitability for each other.

They enjoyed a final date together on a luxury boat and decided to leave the show together but go their separate ways.

Liberty said: “It is a bit of an awkward one. Being here with my friends and seeing them is great.

“I am literally so happy for every single one of them that they have been able to find someone for them. But I am going to leave today anyway because that is the right choice for me.”

“I feel exactly the same,” replied Jake.

“I am not going to let you walk out on your own. It is as simple as that. I think the best thing is that we end on good terms and be friends and say we tried.”

After returning to the villa, their announcement prompted gasps from the other contestants, all of whom had enjoyed happy final dates with their partners ahead of the final.

Liberty was comforted by the other female contestants, who praised her for supporting them on their own journeys throughout the show.

They received a round of applause as they left the Mallorcan together.

After leaving the show, Liberty suggested Jake had not fought hard enough for her affections during their final days in the villa.

She told The Sun: “I feel like the natural thing to do if you are into someone is to fight for them. But if that is the way he wanted to handle the situation, it was right for him.

“It might be different from a viewer’s perspective but I am happy I made the decision I did.”

The episode also saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon embark on their final date and spend the evening at a candlelit castle, entertained by flamenco dancers.

Millie told him: “It’s been the best six weeks of my life,” adding: “I never thought I’d come on to Love Island and actually find someone and feel this way about someone.

“I feel like you definitely are what I want. I want this to work. In the future, I can see us living together.”

Liam shocked Millie by telling her he loved her, adding: “I’ll move closer to you and things will work.

“There is something I want to tell you. When you first came to the villa I fell in love with your smile, I love seeing you smile.

“Then I fell in love with your piercing blue eyes, I could look into them all day. And then your laugh, I could listen to you laugh all day…..”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

