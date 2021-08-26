Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Boris Johnson reunites with Dominic Cummings in new Spitting Image sketch

By Press Association
August 26, 2021, 1:15 pm
Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in Spitting Image (Avalon)
Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in Spitting Image (Avalon)

Boris Johnson has reunited with Dominic Cummings in puppet form for a special Spitting Image instalment, in which he takes swipes at the BBC director general and Channel 4.

In a video made for the Edinburgh TV Festival, entitled Why Is Telly So Sh*t?, the puppet version of Cummings introduces the Prime Minister as “a former employee of mine”.

Dominic Cummings (Avalon)

When Cummings questions what friendship is, the puppet of Mr Johnson replies: “It’s a temporary arrangement to enable a passage to power, which you then end by a stab in the back.”

Cummings responds: “All the televisions executives watching this have many friends.”

The sketch portrays BBC director-general Tim Davie as a panting dog saying: “I love you Boris,” and “There is too much left-wing comedy on the BBC.”

Boris Johnson with the dog Tim Davie in Spitting Image (Avalon)

The Prime Minister strokes his head and replies: “Good boy, good Timmy, have a Timmy treat.”

The Government is consulting on plans to privatise the Channel 4 and the sketch introduces Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as the buyer.

Mr Johnson says: “If I had my way we would sell him the BBC too, the minimum wage is just what some of these pampered BBC presenters needs, let’s see how chirpy Huw Edwards is when he starts News at 10 pissing into an empty Volvic bottle.”

It also jokes that England manager Gareth Edwards will replace Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz.

The puppet Southgate says: “The England team is just like Channel 4, it promises a lot but always ends up being a colossal waste of talent.”

Gareth Southgate with Boris Johnson (Avalon)

Satirical comedy Spitting Image, which returned to our screens in 2020 for the first time in 24 years, will be back on BritBox for a second series on September 11.

Southgate, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford are among the latest stars to be turned into puppets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]