Strictly pro Aljaz on why dance partner Sara Davies is ‘superhuman’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec has described his dance partner Sara Davies as “superhuman” as she juggles her business and family life alongside practice.

The Dragons’ Den star and entrepreneur is among the celebrity contestants taking part in the new series of the BBC competition.

Skorjanec, 31, said: “You know that saying ‘Not all superheroes wear capes’, that’s exactly what I’ve learned first-hand, having the best seat in the house, watching how you basically get through the day.

“I mean, you’re superhuman, like, honestly. Training as hard as it gets Sara gives all the confidence.

“Sara has been a boss of her own and a boss of over 200 people for years, and to give me so much confidence and trust in me as a professional, it’s incredible to witness.

“I don’t mind getting to train whenever because I want to be there, I want to make sure that she can be the superhero to her family, to the business, to the freaking floor.

“And for now, ticking all the boxes, being the perfect student, I’m loving it.”

Davies, 37, said her dance partner had become “an extended part of the family” and that they rehearse together from 6am so they can get their full eight hours training in and be finished in time for her to pick up her sons, four-year-old Charlie and Oliver, seven, from school at 3pm.

She said this schedule was her special request, as she feels picking her children up from school is the “most priceless time in the day”.

She added: “That has made me feel like I’m able to tick the ‘I’m being a great mum box’ and I feel like I’m not compromising the dancing and then it just means that then I’ve had a few hours with the kids on an evening.”

Once the children are in bed, Davies said she will catch up on her work, taking board calls and answering emails, while icing her feet.

The show has been embroiled in controversy during the past week, amid continuing reports three of the professional dancers are unvaccinated.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the BBC said it is “not the case” that dancers or celebrity contestants have threatened to quit the dancing competition over the vaccination row, or raised concerns with the BBC or the show’s production team.

Discussing the ongoing reports, Davies said she had “enforced a ban” on her and Skorjanec from reading the papers to avoid going “down a rabbit hole” and to “keep on the high” they are on from rehearsals ahead of the live shows.

The live shows will continue on Saturday on BBC One.