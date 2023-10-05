Police name injured man who died in hospital as second person arrested

Police have named a man who died after being found seriously injured in a property in Glasgow, as a second person has been charged in connection with his death.

Joseph McGready, 30, from Glasgow, was found by police at the address in Braid Square at 0.05am on Saturday.

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died two days later.

Amanda Welsh, 47, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday charged with attempted murder in connection with his death.

She made no plea and is due to appear again at a later date.

A 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged and is due to appear at the same court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Sandy MacKinnon said: “Our thoughts are with Joseph’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries remain ongoing, with a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation, gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.

“It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 0016 of Saturday September 30. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.