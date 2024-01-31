Police investigating death of pedestrian in Glasgow issue driver appeal

Police investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a bus in Glasgow have issued a call for a motorist to come forward.

The 64-year-old man was struck by the bus at 7.30am on January 27 on Great Western Road, near the junction with Horselethill Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are keen to speak with the driver of a blue/grey VW Sharan or Touran taxi which was travelling on Great Western Road.

Police say the driver may have witnessed the incident or could have dashcam footage that could assist with inquiries.

Road policing sergeant Scott Gourlay said: “Extensive inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“Think back, were you in that area that day and did you see what happened? If so, please get in touch.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died. Our officers will continue to support them.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0766 of January 27.