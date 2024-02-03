Woman charged following death of 61-year-old in South Lanarkshire By Press Association February 3 2024, 9:05 am February 3 2024, 9:05 am Share Woman charged following death of 61-year-old in South Lanarkshire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6362332/woman-charged-following-death-of-61-year-old-in-south-lanarkshire/ Copy Link Ann Coll died shortly before Christmas (Police Scotland/PA) A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman in South Lanarkshire just before Christmas. Ann Coll, 61, was found with serious injuries in a flat on Newfield Place in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at around 12.45am on Friday December 22. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland have now said a 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and she is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.