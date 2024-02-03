Woman charged following death of 61-year-old in South Lanarkshire

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a 61-year-old woman in South Lanarkshire just before Christmas.

Ann Coll, 61, was found with serious injuries in a flat on Newfield Place in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at around 12.45am on Friday December 22.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland have now said a 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and she is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.