Three adults and boy, 11, taken to hospital after two-car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Three adults and boy, 11, taken to hospital after two-car crash

By Press Association
Four people were hurt in the crash near Tyndrum in the Scottish Highlands (PA)
Four people were hurt in the crash near Tyndrum in the Scottish Highlands (PA)

Four people including an 11-year-old boy were taken to hospital following a two-car crash in the Scottish Highlands.

A grey Dacia Duster and a grey Citroen C4 were involved in a collision on the A85 about five miles west of Tyndrum, Stirling, at about 2.45pm on Sunday, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and the 11-year-old was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow by helicopter for treatment.

Two women were taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow while a man was transported to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban.

The road was closed for about 10 hours following the crash.

Sergeant Scott Miller, of Police Scotland, said: “Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or saw the vehicles before the crash.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or any other footage of the area shortly before 2.45pm on Sunday.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1176 of February 4.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.48pm on Sunday to attend a road traffic collision on the A85.

“We dispatched four ambulances, a paramedic response unit (PRU), our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene. The Coastguard was also dispatched.

“We transported two patients to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, one patient to Lorn and Islands Hospital, and one child patient to the Sick Kids in Glasgow.”