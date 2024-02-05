Three adults and boy, 11, taken to hospital after two-car crash

Four people including an 11-year-old boy were taken to hospital following a two-car crash in the Scottish Highlands.

A grey Dacia Duster and a grey Citroen C4 were involved in a collision on the A85 about five miles west of Tyndrum, Stirling, at about 2.45pm on Sunday, police said.

Emergency services attended the scene and the 11-year-old was flown to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow by helicopter for treatment.

Two women were taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow while a man was transported to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban.

The road was closed for about 10 hours following the crash.

Sergeant Scott Miller, of Police Scotland, said: “Inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or saw the vehicles before the crash.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone with dashcam or any other footage of the area shortly before 2.45pm on Sunday.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1176 of February 4.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.48pm on Sunday to attend a road traffic collision on the A85.

“We dispatched four ambulances, a paramedic response unit (PRU), our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene. The Coastguard was also dispatched.

“We transported two patients to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, one patient to Lorn and Islands Hospital, and one child patient to the Sick Kids in Glasgow.”