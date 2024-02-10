Harbour access restricted as flooding hits coastal town

Emergency services have been called to reports of flooded waterfront properties in a coastal town where police earlier warned sea conditions posed a “serious risk to life”.

Aberdeenshire Council said it was closing the area around Stonehaven harbour on police advice due to the risk from “overtopping waves”.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a flood warning for the Aberdeenshire town, which said that flooding was expected from around the time of high tide which was at 1pm on Saturday.

The Coastguard said teams have been called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) with reports of flooding at properties on the waterfront.

Members of the public are advised not to enter the piers or attend at Stonehaven Harbour breakwater.Strong winds, surges and an imminent high tide mean that there is a serious risk to life.Access to the harbour is limited, with waves breaking over the sea wall at Shorehead. pic.twitter.com/PC7nVePbFY — Police Scotland Aberdeenshire (@PSOSAbershire) February 10, 2024

Police have advised people to avoid the area.

In a statement posted on social media earlier on Saturday afternoon, Police Scotland said: “Members of the public are advised not to enter the piers or attend at Stonehaven Harbour breakwater.

“Strong winds, surges and an imminent high tide mean that there is a serious risk to life.

“Access to the harbour is limited, with waves breaking over the sea wall at Shorehead.”

Aberdeenshire Council also urged people to avoid the area.

Aberdeenshire Roads posted on X, formerly Twitter, soon after midday: “Stonehaven – Police have advised us to close off the area around the Harbour due to the risk from overtopping waves.

“Squad are on the way to close, but please avoid the area and please do not move any barriers or signs.”

It said that areas along the seafront were affected by coastal flooding overnight and posted pictures of seaweed and driftwood strewn along streets where bins lay on their sides.

The coastguard said teams from Aberdeen and Stonehaven attended while SFRS said two boat teams and three appliances went to the scene.

The Sepa flood warning sated: “A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect low lying land, roads and properties along the coast in Stonehaven. Wave overtopping is expected around Cowie Promenade.

“Flooding impacts are expected around the time of high tide on Saturday February 10 at around 1pm.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the flooding in Stonehaven and that emergency services are on the scene.

“Areas all along the seafront were also affected by coastal flooding overnight and council officers worked to close the area off and encourage people to avoid the area.

“A flood alert remains in place for Aberdeenshire due to a combination of high tides and large waves.

“Take great care in coastal areas, remain vigilant, and remember it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information are also available through SEPA’s Floodline on 0345 9881188.”