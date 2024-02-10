Edinburgh parade marks Chinese New Year

Crowds have gathered to welcome the Chinese New Year at a parade in Edinburgh.

The parade wound its way through St James Quarter on Saturday to mark the Year of the Dragon.

Shoppers stopped to watch as the procession made its way past and a team from Yee’s Hung Ga Kung Fu performed a Lion Dance.

A number of events will take place around the Scottish capital over the coming days as part of Edinburgh’s Chinese New Year Festival 2024.

They include a concert at the Usher Hall on Saturday evening combining Scottish and Chinese culture, with Highland dancing, Peking Opera and a performance by the Edinburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Events later in the week include Chinese New Year bilingual ceilidhs and a Chinese New Year Concert at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.