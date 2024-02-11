Man suffers life-threatening injuries as vehicle hits van and car

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a parked van and another car.

At about 8.50am on Saturday, a silver Nissan Qashqai hit a stationary van in the High Street in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, police said.

It then drove on to Aitchison Street, where it was involved in a collision with a red Nissan Qashqai.

Emergency services attended and the driver of the silver car was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the red car was taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment.

Police closed the road for about eight hours while an investigation took place.

Sergeant John Houston, from Roads Policing, said: “Our inquiries are continuing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and who may have dashcam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 3427 of February 10 2024.