Woman, 77, dies following blaze

A woman has died following a fire at a property in a North Lanarkshire town.

Emergency services were called to a report of a fire in the Pleamuir Place area of Cumbernauld just before 9am on Saturday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Services (SFRS) extinguished the blaze.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 11am where a 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was injured.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“However, there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.”

The fire service said they were called to the scene at 8.56am.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “Operations control sent four fire appliances and crews worked tirelessly to make the area safe before leaving the scene at 3.45pm.