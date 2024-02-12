Blood cancer drug among four medicines approved for use in Scotland

Four new medicines have been approved for use in Scotland, including a treatment for blood cancer and the first targeted treatment for a rare skin condition.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC), which advises on newly-licensed medicines for use by NHS Scotland, welcomed the approval of treatments for three different skin conditions, including chronic abscesses and another caused by dialysis.

A medication which targets two types of blood cancers was also approved.

However, a potential treatment for a rare cancer was declined by the committee which said “uncertainties” could still be addressed in future.

New cancer drug, loncastuximab tesirine (Zynlonta) was accepted to treat adult patients with two types of blood cancers, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma.

The committee also approved difelikefalin (Kapruvia) for treating itchy skin in adult kidney patients who are receiving dialysis.

Dupilumab (Dupixent) was accepted for treating adults with prurigo nodularis (PN), the first targeted treatment for the rare skin condition which causes a rash with intense itching and lumps.

Also approved was secukinumab (Cosentyx), for the treatment of adults with hidradenitis suppurativa, a long-term skin condition that causes abscesses and scarring on the skin.

Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) was not recommended for treating adults with a type of cancer called differentiated thyroid carcinoma.

SMC chairman, Dr Scott Muir, said: “The committee is pleased to be able to accept four new medicines for use in NHS Scotland.

“We know that our decision on dupilumab will be welcomed by patients with prurigo nodularis and their families. This is the first targeted treatment licensed for this very impactful skin condition.

“We also accepted secukinumab for hidradenitis suppurativa, another impactful skin condition. Secukinumab will be an additional treatment option that may help patients control their symptoms.

“Loncastuximab tesirine offers another treatment option for patients with certain types of blood cancers who have already received two lines of treatment and have very few treatment options.

“Difelikefalin will provide a treatment option to help reduce the burden of itch related to chronic kidney disease, which is common in patients undergoing dialysis.

“The committee was not able to accept cabozantinib for treating adults with advanced thyroid cancer as the evidence provided by the company was not strong enough.

“We would welcome a resubmission addressing the clinical and cost uncertainties that we have raised.”