Man, 82, arrested in connection with death of 81-year-old woman

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Ayrshire, police have confirmed.

Police were called to reports of a death of an 81-year-old woman in Macara Drive, Irvine, on Sunday at about 12.10pm where they found the body in the property.

An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the woman’s death, but police said it is being treated as murder, following a post-mortem examination.

An 82-year-old man was also found injured at the property and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was arrested in connection with the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force, said: “Around 12.10pm on Sunday, February 11 2024, we were called to a report of the death of a woman at a property in Macara Drive, Irvine.

“Emergency services attended and the body of an 81-year-old woman was found within.

“Following a post-mortem examination, her death is being treated as murder and an investigation is ongoing.

“An 82-year-old man was found injured at the property and taken to hospital for treatment. He was arrested in connection with the incident.”