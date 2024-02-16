Man arrested after ‘suspicious items’ found in property

A man has been arrested after “suspicious items” were found at a property in Glasgow, police said.

Broomhill Drive in the city’s west end was closed off on Thursday after the items were found by police during a pre-planned search, and some properties were evacuated.

Police Scotland said on Friday most of the evacuated residents have now been allowed to return home.

A small number of properties remain empty and a cordon is in place on the street as a precaution.

The force said Broomhill Drive has reopened.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Broomhill Drive has been reopened after suspicious items were found within a property following a pre-planned search on Thursday, 15 February, 2024. Read more: https://t.co/9RsrGobc1Z pic.twitter.com/DiKIxpwaxL — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) February 16, 2024

He will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in due course.

Glasgow City Council set up a rest centre for affected residents.

A council spokeswoman said: “Twenty-six residents visited our rest centre set up in Partick Burgh Hall last night. Three were provided with emergency accommodation whilst the others made alternative arrangements.

“An emergency rest centre will be set up at our Partick social work office – 35 Church Street – this morning where displaced residents will be supported by Health and Social Care Partnership officers.

“We will continue to liaise with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and will respond to any developments appropriately.”