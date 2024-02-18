David Tennant brings Michael Sheen’s dog named Bark Ruffalo to the Baftas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Tennant brings Michael Sheen’s dog named Bark Ruffalo to the Baftas

By Press Association
David Tennant teams with Staged co-star Michael Sheen creating a sketch to introduce the Bafta awards (Ian West/PA)
David Tennant had an unusual co-host as the Bafta film awards began at the Royal Festival Hall in London – Michael Sheen’s pet dog with the suitably starry name of Bark Ruffalo.

The Scottish actor, who hosted this year’s ceremony, kicked off the awards with a Staged-style sketch about dog-sitting Sheen’s pet.

Viewers were treated to a Zoom-like call with Tennant’s Staged and Good Omens co-star Sheen, which showed the Doctor Who actor sat in his kitchen with a grey kilt hanging up in the background.

Tennant starts the call with Sheen immediately saying: “I don’t have time for pleasantries David, some of us are big in America.”

The Welsh actor attempts to confirm if he can drop off his new pet, Bark Ruffalo, paying homage to Poor Things and Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, on Sunday morning, to which Tennant replies he cannot.

“I don’t want any of your excuses, David, you promised,” Sheen says, adding: “And I can’t leave him with the neighbour because he peed in their kitchen.”

Tennant’s wife, Georgia, then walks into frame, where she says sarcastically: “Whereas we are desperate for him to pee in our kitchen?”

Sheen ends the call asking Tennant to sort out the issue, before the Scottish actor proceeds to frantically message fellow celebrities to find a dog-sitter.

American actor Stanley Tucci joins the Zoom call and initially agrees to the favour, but quickly ridicules Tennant for believing he is being serious.

“And the Bafta for catching on very quickly goes to,” Tucci jokes while pointing at Tennant.

Tennant then calls Yesterday actor Himesh Patel who pretends his video is frozen until someone walks past in the background.

Mark Ruffalo, left, with his Poor Things co-stars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe
When Tennant points this out, Patel lets out a sigh, and says: “Look, I know you’re just calling because you want something,” before pretending his screen has frozen again.

The next person Tennant calls is Loki star Tom Hiddleston who asks the actor for his new pitch.

“The pitch is dog sitting for Michael Sheen,” Tennant says.

Hiddleston appears impressed and replied: “Wow. OK, yeah, interesting. So we’re going for, life? Funny?”

Hiddleston talks enthusiastically about potentially creating a film about Sheen’s dog-sitting situation, while Tennant looks on confused.

“Did your agent tell you I wanted to talk to you about a film?” Tennant asks.

“Obviously. Unless you’re actually calling me to dog sit for Michael Sheen,” Hiddleston replies.

Michael Sheen
The call ends before the screen switches to show Dame Judi Dench who tells Tennant: “I thought you were going to be that beautiful Michael Sheen.”

Asked if she could look after Bark Ruffalo, Dame Judi says: “He pees everywhere, and anyway, I should be watching the Bafta film awards with a big glass of Champagne.”

Dame Judi points out the kilt in the background, to which Tennant replies: “Wait and see”.

The ceremony then began with Tennant entering the auditorium through the audience, wearing the kilt and holding Bark Ruffalo and other pet-related items including a blanket and a lead.

Laughter was heard throughout the venue when Tennant notices Sheen sitting in the front row, and they argue about who should keep hold of the pet before Sheen relents and lets his co-star begin his hosting monologue dog-free.