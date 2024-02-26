Thousands more Scots eligible to claim prepaid cards for food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands more Scots eligible to claim prepaid cards for food

By Press Association
The prepaid cards can be used to buy healthy food from shops and online (PA)
Thousands more Scots will be able to access money to help with the rising cost of food shopping this week as a change to a key Scottish Government benefit comes into effect.

The Scottish Government estimates an extra 20,000 people will be eligible to claim prepaid cards that can be used in shops and online to buy healthy food through rule changes coming into force on Monday.

The Best Start Foods scheme, which benefited more than 46,000 people in 2022/23, provides families with a set sum of money every four weeks to help pay for food from pregnancy until a child turns three.

The sums were previously paid to people in receipt of benefits as long as their incomes did not pass certain limits.

Those income thresholds have been removed meaning thousands more people will be now able to apply for a card.

Other rule changes coming into effect this week have also made it simpler for eligible young parents to receive the benefit.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “This is an important day for the Scottish Government in terms of our mission to tackle poverty and protect people from harm.

“In 2024-25 we are committing a record £6.3 billion for benefits expenditure, providing support to over 1.2 million people.

“This is £1.1 billion more than the UK Government gives to the Scottish Government for social security, demonstrating our commitment to tackling poverty.

“Making this investment allows us to take measures like the one which comes into force today – giving critical help with buying healthy foods to those who need it most.

“It will further benefit the whole economy when cards are used and the cash is spent.”

Brenda Black, chief executive of charity Edinburgh Community Food Aid Network, said: “The importance of nourishing food for both mother-to-be and infant cannot be overstated: the first 1,000 days of a child’s life are crucial for growth, development and long-term health.

“We welcome the positive changes in Best Start Foods to help thousands of extra families in Scotland access a healthier diet.

“Edinburgh Community Food’s team of skilled nutritionists promotes Best Start Foods within our communities, to improve and sustain the health and wellbeing of future generations of Scots.”