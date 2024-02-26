Thousands more Scots eligible to claim prepaid cards for food

Thousands more Scots will be able to access money to help with the rising cost of food shopping this week as a change to a key Scottish Government benefit comes into effect.

The Scottish Government estimates an extra 20,000 people will be eligible to claim prepaid cards that can be used in shops and online to buy healthy food through rule changes coming into force on Monday.

The Best Start Foods scheme, which benefited more than 46,000 people in 2022/23, provides families with a set sum of money every four weeks to help pay for food from pregnancy until a child turns three.

The sums were previously paid to people in receipt of benefits as long as their incomes did not pass certain limits.

Those income thresholds have been removed meaning thousands more people will be now able to apply for a card.

Other rule changes coming into effect this week have also made it simpler for eligible young parents to receive the benefit.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “This is an important day for the Scottish Government in terms of our mission to tackle poverty and protect people from harm.

“In 2024-25 we are committing a record £6.3 billion for benefits expenditure, providing support to over 1.2 million people.

“This is £1.1 billion more than the UK Government gives to the Scottish Government for social security, demonstrating our commitment to tackling poverty.

“Making this investment allows us to take measures like the one which comes into force today – giving critical help with buying healthy foods to those who need it most.

“It will further benefit the whole economy when cards are used and the cash is spent.”

Brenda Black, chief executive of charity Edinburgh Community Food Aid Network, said: “The importance of nourishing food for both mother-to-be and infant cannot be overstated: the first 1,000 days of a child’s life are crucial for growth, development and long-term health.

“We welcome the positive changes in Best Start Foods to help thousands of extra families in Scotland access a healthier diet.

“Edinburgh Community Food’s team of skilled nutritionists promotes Best Start Foods within our communities, to improve and sustain the health and wellbeing of future generations of Scots.”