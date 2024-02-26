Record number of flood alerts and warnings sent by Sepa since September

A record number of flood alerts have been issued this autumn and winter by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

A total of 720 flood alerts and flood warnings have been sent since September 1 2023.

It is the highest number since Sepa – the national flood forecasting and warning authority – introduced its Floodline service in March 2011.

The previous record of 714 was set over autumn and winter 2015/16.

Storm Babet ravaged northern Scotland between October 18 and 23 shortly after heavy rain at the start of the month, causing devastation in Brechin, Angus, and Aberdeenshire.

In late January, Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn caused more havoc including road closures and flooded railways.

A Sepa official said the extreme weather “should be a wake-up call of things to come due to climate change here in Scotland”.

Advance notice of flooding is provided using forecast weather information from the Met Office in combination with Sepa’s own rainfall and river level observations, and advanced hydrological modelling, and people are advised to use the service due to stormy weather in the past year.

Phone calls and texts notify people to let them know of alerts, warnings or severe warnings.

Sepa recently added six local flood warning areas along the River Carron near Falkirk, where around 1,500 properties are at risk, which were identified in Scotland’s flood risk management plans.

Pascal Lardet, flood warning unit manager at Sepa, said: “This year, Scotland has witnessed several extreme weather events.

“Two consecutive periods of intense and prolonged rainfall between October 6 and 9, and then Storm Babet between October 18 and 23.

Brechin was badly affected by flooding during Storm Babet (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“These events resulted in severe impacts, with extensive flooding of communities, multiple property evacuations and impacts on infrastructures, particularly the overtopping of Brechin flood defences.

“Unsettled weather continued from November to February, with a record number of named storms affecting the whole country.

“The latest stormy period was only last week with significant coastal wave overtopping due to high spring tides combined with a surge, affecting the Solway Firth and the east coast in particular.

“These events should be a wake-up call of things to come due to climate change here in Scotland.

“Flooding remains a growing threat to our communities, which is why it is vital that those who aren’t signed up to our free Floodline service should take action now and not wait until the next storm hits.

“Receiving our messages allows communities and businesses more time to prepare and act to reduce the risk of damage and disruption. This may involve deploying flood protection products, moving vehicles from at-risk areas and changing travel plans.”

Members of the public and businesses can sign up to Floodline free of charge online.