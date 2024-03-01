Boost for tourism as Scottish attractions pull in more than 48m visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boost for tourism as Scottish attractions pull in more than 48m visitors

By Press Association
Edinburgh Castle was the top paid-for attraction in Scotland in 2023 (Alamy/PA)
Edinburgh Castle was the top paid-for attraction in Scotland in 2023 (Alamy/PA)

Tourist attractions across Scotland had a welcome boost in visitor numbers last year despite the rising cost of living and inflationary pressures, figures have shown.

Attractions recorded 48,635,638 visits in 2023, an increase of 7,133,336 since 2022 as the sector saw a return to the numbers enjoyed pre-Covid.

Data from the Moffat Centre at Glasgow Caledonian University, and the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), shows free attractions racked up 30,605,269 visits, up 4,354,960 on the previous year.

The overall number of visitors to paid-for attractions increased 19.2% in 2023 to 18,080,369.

Banksy ‘Cut & Run’ exhibition
Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art received a 60% boost in visitor numbers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Edinburgh Castle remained the most popular paid for attraction in Scotland, with numbers increasing last year by 41.5% to 1,904,723 since 2022.

The National Museum of Scotland remained the number one free attraction with numbers increasing 10.8% to 2,186,841.

The National Galleries of Scotland: National recorded a 43.8% increase to 1,836,057; while St Giles Cathedral up 37.6% to 1,473,211; and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, up 32.2% to 1,283,882; also enjoyed a busy year.

Banksy’s first exhibition in 14 years saw visitor numbers for Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art jump by 60.4% since 2022 to 510,936.

The Royal Yacht Britannia welcomed 361,175 visitors in 2023, up 51.1%.

Chris Greenwood, senior research fellow at the Moffat Centre, said: “Despite many headwinds experienced by businesses and consumers, visitor numbers have been robust. The overall performance is very positive.

“Consumer sentiment studies have shown greater price sensitivity among consumers relating to travel and tourism but a desire to travel remains.

“Price-sensitive visitors have a wealth of free attractions to choose from and our paid attractions continue to appeal to both international and domestic visitors alike.”

A total of 616 attractions across Scotland provided data for this year’s visitor attraction monitor report.

Michael Golding, chief executive of ASVA, said: “Our sector’s relentless focus on delivering exceptional visitor experiences has been key to our recovery.

“The consistent upward trend in visitor numbers year after year is a result of the hard work of businesses.

“This resurgence of visitors is crucial, not only to our attractions and the tourism sector but also plays a significant role in bolstering the wider Scottish economy and supporting the communities that surround these attractions.”

“Despite facing ongoing challenges, our unwavering commitment to quality ensures Scotland’s position as a preferred destination for both UK and international visitors, promising continued growth, innovation, and sustainability.”