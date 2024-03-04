More than 270,000 people missed a council tax payment in 2023, analysis suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

More than 270,000 people missed a council tax payment in 2023, analysis suggests

By Press Association
The analysis was carried out by Citizens Advice Scotland (PA)
The analysis was carried out by Citizens Advice Scotland (PA)

More than 270,000 people in Scotland missed a council tax payment last year, according to a charity.

Analysis of polling that Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) commissioned from YouGov suggests that 276,186 people missed a payment at least once in 2023.

The charity estimates that figure is equivalent to 31 people missing a payment every hour from December 2022.

CAS is currently running a Stressed about Debt campaign, encouraging those who are worried about money and debt to seek advice from its network.

It believes council tax should be considered as a “priority debt” – a debt people ought to deal with first or risk enforcement that is quicker and harsher than enforcement for commercial debt.

Previous research from CAS found people are not aware of the harsher consequences of being in council tax arrears compared with other types of debt such as loans or credit cards.

Councils can subject those in arrears of just one month to a speedy debt enforcement through a bank arrestment – which can include benefits – as a means of recovering payment.

On average around one in three of the charity’s clients presenting debt issues at bureaux have council tax debt.

CAS financial health spokesperson Myles Fitt said: “The sheer scale of people who have missed a council tax payment last year is alarming.

“That’s 270,000 people receiving a bill for payment of the full year of council tax because of that missed payment. That’s 270,000 potentially facing a bank arrestment if payment can’t be made, 270,000 people potentially in need of advice as council tax debt is nearly always connected to other debts.

“The cost-of-living crisis is undoubtedly a key factor in this.

“People are prioritising essential costs like heating, food and shelter and in some cases that means skipping or not being able to pay their monthly council tax bill. People don’t see immediate tangible consequences of not paying their council tax – the bins still get emptied and street lights stay on – in the way that they do if food cannot be bought or energy bills are left unpaid.

“But council tax should be regarded as a priority bill simply because the debt collection process is quicker and harsher than commercial debt like credit cards, such as arresting bank accounts which can include benefit payments.

“As council tax bills land on doorsteps in the coming weeks for the next financial year, we urge people to factor in the consequences of not paying council tax as they determine their spending priorities.

“Anyone who has missed a council tax payment or is struggling with paying bills or falling into debt should seek advice from the Citizens Advice network. You can go to www.cas.org.uk/stressed and choose a route to advice that works for you. Our advice is free, impartial and confidential and we don’t judge, we just help.”