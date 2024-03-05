Police appeal after 90-year-old woman dies in crash

A 90-year-old woman died in a car crash in Falkirk, police said.

The woman was driving a Toyota Aygo, which was involved in a crash with a Volkswagen Golf, at about 1.20pm.

The crash happened on Bellsdyke Road, Larbert, Falkirk, and she died at the scene.

Her next of kin were informed, and Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses.

The four people in the Volkswagen were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant Dave Waddell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this terrible time.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area, and who witnessed the crash, to please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dashcam footage to contact us.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1569 of 5 March, 2024.”