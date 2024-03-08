Woman charged after incident with XL bully-type dog

A woman has been charged with an alleged offence relating to the Dangerous Dogs Act after an incident involving an XL bully-type dog.

Police were called to help restrain the dog outside a property in Broughton Place, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at around 3.40pm on Thursday.

A vet also attended to euthanise the animal.

Police said no-one was injured during the incident.

A woman has been charged and will be reported to prosecutors.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Thursday March 7, officers attended outside a property in Broughton Place, Coatbridge, after being called to assist with restraining an XL bully-type dog.

“A 30-year-old woman has been charged with an offence relating to the Dangerous Dogs Act and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”