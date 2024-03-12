Births and marriages fall but ageing population growing, new figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Births and marriages fall but ageing population growing, new figures show

By Press Association
The number of births registered in Scotland fell by 8% in the last quarter of 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Scotland’s ageing population is continuing to grow, while the number of births has fallen, new official figures show.

The number of births registered in the fourth quarter of last year was down by almost 8% against the average, according to National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The latest NRS quarterly report on births, deaths, marriages and other “vital events” found 11,332 babies were born between October and December 2023 – some 7.8% lower than the average for the same period in the previous four years.

Comparisons for 2023 have been made against the five years 2017-2019 plus 2021-2022 due to disruption caused by the pandemic, and the figures were described as “provisional”.

Marriages also fell 9% against the recent average to 5,634 between October and December 2023.

The vast majority of civil partnerships were between heterosexual couples.

Of the 183 which took place in Quarter 4, some 146 were between mixed-sex partners, while the number of same-sex marriages was 232, similar to the average for that time period.

The report found a total of 15,739 deaths in the final quarter of 2023 – some 6.9% lower than the expected number of deaths for Quarter 4.

However the infant death rate has increased since 2020.

The infant death rate was 3.4 per 1,000 live births – lower than in the first three quarters of 2023.

There has been a generally increasing trend in the infant death rate since 2020, according to NRS statistics.

Complete results for the year will be published in the summer.

NRS statistician Phillipa Haxton said: “In the last quarter of 2023 we saw the continuation of some long-term trends.

“We’re still seeing falling numbers of births and rising numbers of deaths.

“In part this reflects the changing age profile of the population, which is steadily growing older.”