Teenager charged after 13-year-old boy injured

A teenager has been charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Glasgow.

The boy was found injured near the junction of Queen’s Drive and Victoria Road in the city’s southside at around 8.30pm on Friday March 8.

Police said he was walking near Queen’s Park when an altercation is said to have taken place.

He was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and is said to be in a “serious but stable” condition.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday a 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Queen’s Park.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Phillip Kennedy said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation into this incident.”