Police search for woman and baby last seen leaving supermarket

By Press Association
Police have launched a search (David Cheskin/PA)
A search is under way for a woman and baby last seen in Glasgow city centre.

Police say they are very concerned for the welfare of the woman and infant, believed to be aged between four and six months.

They were last seen together at about 4.20pm on Wednesday leaving a supermarket in the Jamaica Street area of Glasgow and walking north towards a bus stop.

The baby was dressed in a red snowsuit with a hood and pink hat when last seen.

The woman is described as a white Eastern European, with blonde hair tied up with a green scrunchie. She is believed to be wearing a black jacket and ankle-length multi-coloured dress, and carrying a yellow cross-shoulder bag.

Inspector David Hill said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises this woman and baby, or knows where they might be, to please contact us urgently.

“We are very concerned for their welfare and want to make sure they are traced safe and well.

“Anyone with information should call 101 as soon as possible, quoting reference 2475 of 13 March 2024.”