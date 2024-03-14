Police Scotland to close three non-operational stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Scotland to close three non-operational stations

By Press Association
The closures are part of Police Scotland’s plan to shut around 40 stations across the country (PA)
Police Scotland has announced the closure of three of its stations which have not been manned for a number of years.

Carluke police station in South Lanarkshire, Seaton police station in Aberdeen and Balerno station in Edinburgh will shut, following public consultation.

At a Scottish Police Authority (SPA) resources committee meeting on Wednesday, the force announced the closures as part of its estate transformation strategy.

Carluke was last operational around three years ago, and has not been used since due to extensive water damage.

Local officers have instead been deploying from Lanark police station, which is just over five miles away.

Police Scotland said the change has not been detrimental to its service in the area.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said the Carluke site is in a “significant state of disrepair” and is therefore not fit for purpose.

He added: “Although it has been vacant, Carluke has continued to incur day-to-day running costs and ongoing repairs and maintenance, which is not best use of public funds.

“I realise the physical police presence of the building has provided reassurance and confidence to the local community over the years, however I would like to assure local residents that our officers will continue to be active, visible and accessible.

“Our officers based at Lanark will continue to cover the Carluke area, as they have been doing, and the public will receive the same high level of service.”

Balerno, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, has not been used as an operational response site for several years and officers now deploy from Wester Hailes, which is under five miles away.

Superintendent David Happs said: “Police Scotland inherited a very large and ageing estate, much of which was not fit for purpose, with high maintenance costs and environmental inefficiencies.

“With advances in digital technology, officers are no longer tied to working from police buildings. A lot of the paperwork side of policing can now be done directly into mobile devices that officers carry with them.

“Our officers therefore spend much of their time out in communities dealing with calls and helping the public.

“Balerno has continued to incur day-to-day running costs and ongoing repairs and maintenance, which is not best use of public funds.”

Police Scotland officers
Police Scotland insisted all three closures will not impact on policing in the local areas affected (PA)

The Seaton station has not been used since the Covid-19 pandemic and police in the area have been based at other stations throughout Aberdeen, including Tillydrone less than two miles from Seaton.

Police say the local community supports closing the building, agreeing it does not provide a service or value to the area.

Superintendent David Howieson insisted the public will continue to receive a “high level of service” despite the closure, and said having several small teams across the city had “restricted information sharing, learning and also impacted on the wellbeing” of Police Scotland staff.

He added: “Creating a larger team at Tillydrone, which serves the Tillydrone, Powis and Seaton areas, has created a more efficient and effective policing service for these communities.

“Our officers also benefit personally from being within a larger group of colleagues.

“Although I realise that the people of Seaton may be concerned, I would reassure them that there is no change to policing services in the area.”

Seaton and Balerno were both among 44 Police Scotland buildings the force said last year it planned to dispose of.