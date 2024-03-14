Police trace woman and baby and say they are ‘safe and well’

A woman and baby have been traced safe and well following a police search.

Police Scotland earlier said they were very concerned for the welfare of the woman and infant, believed to be aged between four and six months.

Officers issued an appeal to identify and trace them on Thursday morning, saying they were last seen at about 4.20pm on Wednesday leaving a supermarket in Jamaica Street, Glasgow, and walking north towards a bus stop.

Police Scotland said later on Thursday: “We are pleased to confirm we have traced the woman and young baby seen in Glasgow city centre on Wednesday, March 13, safe and well.

“The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”