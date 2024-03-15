Murder inquiry launched after man dies following bus stop attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder inquiry launched after man dies following bus stop attack

By Press Association
Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man who was attacked in a ‘completely random and unprovoked assault’ at a bus stop in Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)
Police have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man who was attacked in a “completely random and unprovoked assault” at a bus stop.

Nashir Ahmed, 65, and a friend were standing at a bus stop on Ferry Road, Edinburgh, on the evening of Sunday March 10 when another man approached and attacked them.

Emergency services attended and both men were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Mr Ahmed died in hospital on Friday March 15 and detectives are treating his death as murder.

His friend, a 48-year-old man, was discharged after receiving treatment for serious leg and facial injuries.

Police said they are following positive lines of inquiry and appealed for information about the incident, which happened on Ferry Road near to its junction with Great Junction Street and Coburg Street.

Detective Chief Inspector George Calder said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Ahmed’s family and the other victim and specialist officers are supporting them during this extremely difficult time.

“This was a completely random and unprovoked assault on Mr Ahmed and his friend and it is absolutely vital that we trace the individual responsible for this despicable and senseless crime.

“Ferry Road would have been busy around the time and we would continue to urge anyone who witnessed this attack as well as anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage of the area which could be of significance, to please get in touch.

“Incidents of this nature can understandably cause concern to the local community however we are following a number of positive lines of inquiry and there will continue to be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.”

The suspect is described as black, around 30 years of age with short, dark hair and wearing a red tartan scarf and a long, black jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2805 of March 10 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.